The baby names that are expected to be popular in 2022
ARE you expecting a baby in the coming months?
Picking a name is one of the most important jobs as a parent.
Do you want to give them a more classic name? One likely to remain in vogue for many years to come.
Or are you leaning towards something a bit more playful, to make your little one stand out from the crowd.
Baby name experts Nameberry.com have pulled together a list of the names they are expecting to be popular in 2022 – and the trends they expect to see over the next 12 months.
Here’s all you need to know:
Playful names
Here at the more playful baby names that Nameberry are predicting will be hot-trends in 2022:
Baby
Bear
Bee
Birdie
Buddy
Coco
Cricket
Dovie
Gigi
Honey
Lucky
Lulu
Moxie
Ozzy
Pixie
Rocky
Sonny
Teddy
Trixie
Ziggy
Escapist Nature Names
Here are some of the coolest escapist nature names for babies now.
Bali
Banyan
Bay
Capri
Coast
Dune
Forest
Horizon
Koa
Lotus
Meridian
Ocean
Palmer
Prairie
Reef
Ridge
Sequoia
Taiga
Woods
Zephyr
Bridgerton-Inspired Names
Did you devour Netflix’s Bridgerton when it dropped over the Christmas period?
You could take inspiration for baby names from the show:
Albion
Benedict
Cressida
Edwina
Eloise
Euphemia
Francesca
Genevieve
Daphne
Hyacinth
Kitty
Marina
Philippa
Phoebe
Portia
Prudence
Regé
Rupert
Simon
Theo
Nonbinary Names for Boys
Do you want to lean towards a name that is a bit more gender-fluid for your little one?
Here are the ones Nameberry are expecting to be popular in 2022:
Artemis
Blair
Echo
Harlow
Holland
Honor
Indigo
Juniper
Laurie
Lou
Lux
Marlowe
Nova
Nyx
Sasha
Scout
Shiloh
Sunny
Winter
Wren
Spirit and Soul Names
Here, some of the spirit and soul baby names that will appeal to parents in 2022.
Alma
Amenadiel
Brave
Creed
Dream
Galilee
Irie
Jericho
Kali
Praise
Promise
Psalm
Revere
Righteous
Rishi
Saanvi
Shine
Soul
True
Veda
Names Ending in S
According to Nameberry baby names ending in the letter S are among the hot trends.
Here are the ones expected to be popular in 2022:
Ames
Atlas
Aurelius
Banks
Collins
Emrys
Eros
Helios
Hollis
Idris
Ignatius
Jules
Lois
Osiris
Ozias
Rhodes
Rivers
Thaddeus
Townes
Wells
Retro Nostalgia Names
How about a few throwback classics!
Do any of these names take your fancy?
Betty
Bobby
Constance
Etta
Frank
Goldie
Gene
Gus
Hank
Louie
Mae
Ned
Nellie
Polly
Ralph
Ray
Sally
Susie
Victor
Vincent
Next Wave Musical Names
If you are a music lover, why not consider a musically-inspired name for your little one.
Allegra
Anthem
Brio
Calypso
Caprice
Chord
Coda
Drummer
Jazz
Lyra
Madrigal
Major
Minuet
Rhapsody
Rhythm
Solo
Sonnet
Strummer
Sway
Symphony
Punchy R Names
If you want a name that is a bit punchier, you might want to consider a name starting with the letter R.
Here are a selection from Nameberry.
Rain
Reed
Reeve
Revel
Reign
Ren
Riggs
Rio
Riot
Roan
Rogue
Rome
Roux
Rowe
Rox
Royal
Rue
Rumor
Rune
Rye
Euro Chic Names
We might have left the EU, but you can still have a European inspired name for your little one.
Here are the Euro Chic Names that Nameberry are predicting will be popular in 2022:
Astrid
Bastian
Cillian
Cosmo
Dimitri
Eero
Iskra
Lars
Laszlo
Malachy
Magnus
Nikolai
Oona
Petra
Rafferty
Saga
Stellan
Svea
Tova
Viggo