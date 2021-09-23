The baby names that are expected to be popular in 2022

The baby names expected to be popular in 2022.

Picking a name is one of the most important jobs as a parent.

Do you want to give them a more classic name? One likely to remain in vogue for many years to come.

Or are you leaning towards something a bit more playful, to make your little one stand out from the crowd.

Baby name experts Nameberry.com have pulled together a list of the names they are expecting to be popular in 2022 – and the trends they expect to see over the next 12 months.

Here’s all you need to know:

Playful names

Here at the more playful baby names that Nameberry are predicting will be hot-trends in 2022:

Baby

Bear

Bee

Birdie

Buddy

Coco

Cricket

Dovie

Gigi

Honey

Lucky

Lulu

Moxie

Ozzy

Pixie

Rocky

Sonny

Teddy

Trixie

Ziggy

Escapist Nature Names

Here are some of the coolest escapist nature names for babies now.

Bali

Banyan

Bay

Capri

Coast

Dune

Forest

Horizon

Koa

Lotus

Meridian

Ocean

Palmer

Prairie

Reef

Ridge

Sequoia

Taiga

Woods

Zephyr

Bridgerton-Inspired Names

Did you devour Netflix’s Bridgerton when it dropped over the Christmas period?

You could take inspiration for baby names from the show:

Albion

Benedict

Cressida

Edwina

Eloise

Euphemia

Francesca

Genevieve

Daphne

Hyacinth

Kitty

Marina

Philippa

Phoebe

Portia

Prudence

Regé

Rupert

Simon

Theo

Nonbinary Names for Boys

Do you want to lean towards a name that is a bit more gender-fluid for your little one?

Here are the ones Nameberry are expecting to be popular in 2022:

Artemis

Blair

Echo

Harlow

Holland

Honor

Indigo

Juniper

Laurie

Lou

Lux

Marlowe

Nova

Nyx

Sasha

Scout

Shiloh

Sunny

Winter

Wren

Spirit and Soul Names

Here, some of the spirit and soul baby names that will appeal to parents in 2022.

Alma

Amenadiel

Brave

Creed

Dream

Galilee

Irie

Jericho

Kali

Praise

Promise

Psalm

Revere

Righteous

Rishi

Saanvi

Shine

Soul

True

Veda

Names Ending in S

According to Nameberry baby names ending in the letter S are among the hot trends.

Here are the ones expected to be popular in 2022:

Ames

Atlas

Aurelius

Banks

Collins

Emrys

Eros

Helios

Hollis

Idris

Ignatius

Jules

Lois

Osiris

Ozias

Rhodes

Rivers

Thaddeus

Townes

Wells

Retro Nostalgia Names

How about a few throwback classics!

Do any of these names take your fancy?

Betty

Bobby

Constance

Etta

Frank

Goldie

Gene

Gus

Hank

Louie

Mae

Ned

Nellie

Polly

Ralph

Ray

Sally

Susie

Victor

Vincent

Next Wave Musical Names

If you are a music lover, why not consider a musically-inspired name for your little one.

Allegra

Anthem

Brio

Calypso

Caprice

Chord

Coda

Drummer

Jazz

Lyra

Madrigal

Major

Minuet

Rhapsody

Rhythm

Solo

Sonnet

Strummer

Sway

Symphony

Punchy R Names

If you want a name that is a bit punchier, you might want to consider a name starting with the letter R.

Here are a selection from Nameberry.

Rain

Reed

Reeve

Revel

Reign

Ren

Riggs

Rio

Riot

Roan

Rogue

Rome

Roux

Rowe

Rox

Royal

Rue

Rumor

Rune

Rye

Euro Chic Names

We might have left the EU, but you can still have a European inspired name for your little one.

Here are the Euro Chic Names that Nameberry are predicting will be popular in 2022:

Astrid

Bastian

Cillian

Cosmo

Dimitri

Eero

Iskra

Lars

Laszlo

Malachy

Magnus

Nikolai

Oona

Petra

Rafferty

Saga

Stellan

Svea

Tova

Viggo

