Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What’s on this weekend

From watching an exhilarating sporting event to visiting a selection of free historic attractions, here are six things to do this weekend.

Watch spectacular athletes on the water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six things to do this weekend.

Watch incredible athletes take to the water as they compete to be named the world’s best “kite foil” champions. They will battle it out on the waters off Eastney Beach from September 19 to 24 for the title of European champion – and potentially a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 150 kite foiling athletes from more than 35 nations will descend on Portsmouth for the sports European Championships, ahead of the its Olympic debut next year. Find out more here.

Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A festival to commemorate the victory of the allied forces will be held in the former Second World War airfield HMS Daedalus, starting this Friday (September 22).

The Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus will celebrate Victory in Europe day as well as Victory over Japan day with a 1.1-mile parade featuring bands, marching veterans and a static display of military vehicles at the airfield. It will take place over three days from Friday to Sunday. Find out more details here.

Hayling Light Railway 20th anniversary celebration

Two decades of the Hayling Light Railway are being celebrated in a special event taking place this weekend.

A railway gala is being held at Eastoke Corner station from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday (September 22 and 23), with a visiting steam loco ‘Peter Pan’, and resident diesel locos, pulling passenger trains to Beachlands with normal train fares applying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be displays at Eastoke Corner Car Park from the ‘Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines, and a model railway show is taking place at the Hayling Island Community Centre from 10am. Admission costs £12 Family, £5 Adults, Seniors £4 and Children £2. Find all the details here.

Visit a National Trust attraction – for free

You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny. Find out how to book a visit to one of Hampshire’s National Trust attractions free of charge here.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Autism-friendly Family Day at The D-Day Story museum