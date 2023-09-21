Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 6 activities in and around the city including free National Trust family days out
What’s on this weekend
From watching an exhilarating sporting event to visiting a selection of free historic attractions, here are six things to do this weekend.
Watch spectacular athletes on the water
Watch incredible athletes take to the water as they compete to be named the world’s best “kite foil” champions. They will battle it out on the waters off Eastney Beach from September 19 to 24 for the title of European champion – and potentially a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 150 kite foiling athletes from more than 35 nations will descend on Portsmouth for the sports European Championships, ahead of the its Olympic debut next year. Find out more here.
Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus
A festival to commemorate the victory of the allied forces will be held in the former Second World War airfield HMS Daedalus, starting this Friday (September 22).
The Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus will celebrate Victory in Europe day as well as Victory over Japan day with a 1.1-mile parade featuring bands, marching veterans and a static display of military vehicles at the airfield. It will take place over three days from Friday to Sunday. Find out more details here.
Hayling Light Railway 20th anniversary celebration
Two decades of the Hayling Light Railway are being celebrated in a special event taking place this weekend.
A railway gala is being held at Eastoke Corner station from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday (September 22 and 23), with a visiting steam loco ‘Peter Pan’, and resident diesel locos, pulling passenger trains to Beachlands with normal train fares applying.
There will also be displays at Eastoke Corner Car Park from the ‘Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines, and a model railway show is taking place at the Hayling Island Community Centre from 10am. Admission costs £12 Family, £5 Adults, Seniors £4 and Children £2. Find all the details here.
Visit a National Trust attraction – for free
You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny. Find out how to book a visit to one of Hampshire’s National Trust attractions free of charge here.
Join a Parkrun
Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.
Autism-friendly Family Day at The D-Day Story museum
Learn all about the history of the second world war at a welcoming and safe event designed for children with Autism and run by an SEN specialist. The workshop will run on Saturday between 11am and 12.30pm, and from 1.30pm to 3pm. Tickets can be purchased on the day without pre-booking. Find out more here.