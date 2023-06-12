8 best places across Hampshire to 'pick your own' fruit this summer
Looking to pick some luscious fruit this summer? Then you are in luck as Hampshire has same fantastic locations where you can ‘pick your own’.
A number of fantastic farm shops offer a selection of locally grown fruit, but if you wanted to make a day of it then these are some of our favourite ‘pick your own’ spots across the county.
- Pickwell Farm, Bursledon, SO31 8GD – You can pick your own strawberries, peas, rhubarb, broad beans, gooseberries at this fantastic popular location. You can event have your picture taken with the strawberry horse, Zeeberry!
- Durleighmarsh Farm Shop, Petersfield, GU31 5AX - The chance to pick your own strawberries, gooseberries and rhubarb is on offer, with a refundable free, at the PYO farm shop which sells other locally-grown fruits and vegetables. There is also an on-site café and garden making it the perfect place to visit with the family.
- Steve Harris PYO, Titchfield, PO14 4HB - This small family farm is one of the county’s oldest pick your owns with strawberries, rhubarb, sunflowers, raspberries and cabbage among the items which can be picked at different times of the year.
- Sam’s Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm, Hayling Island, PO11 0RT – the fields at Sam’s Sunflowers look blooming beautiful each summer with its stunning sunflower crop attracting sunflower pickers for miles around when it opens. The adjoining farm shop also offers fantastic local produce.
- Rogate PYO Sunflowers, GU31 5EG – well-known for its pumpkin patch, the Rogate Farm has been making a name for itself with its sunflowers and will open again this August after taking a break in 2022. Sweetcorn is also expected to be available to buy as well as refreshments and some haybales for smaller pickers to climb on, and tractor rides.
- Bourne Valley Pick Your Own, St. Mary Bourne, SP11 6DQ – Offering strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries and sunflowers, this north Hampshire location is well worth a visit with a cafe and park complete with tractor tyres, zip wire and boat among the items on offer to help keep your smaller pickers entertained.
- Goodalls Strawberry Farm, Lymington, SO41 5SG – Fantastic strawberries can be picked at this former kiosk-turned farm shop which also offers a whole host of local produce from across the county. And of course the popular Lymington Golf Centre can be found right next to the fruit farm as well as the New Forest Adventure Golf right next door.
- Hollam Nurseries, Fareham, PO14 3EU – The farm’s PYO huts open seasonally for strawberries, pumpkins, sunflowers and is a popular place to visit for locals.
Check each farm’s social media pages for availability before you visit.