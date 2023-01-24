News you can trust since 1877
These are the best pizza places in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adobe Stock.

9 best pizza places in Portsmouth according to Google reviews

HERE are some of the best places to pick up the perfect pizza, according to Google Reviews.

By Sophie Lewis
11 minutes ago

Whether you are a fan of a deep pan, thin crust or multiple toppings, there is a huge amount of pizza places across the Portsmouth area that can offer a delicious slice of your favourite takeaway.

These are the nine of the best places to grab a pizza in the area – according to Google reviews. Be sure to click through all the pages to make sure you have not missed a hidden gem.

1. Mamma Mia Pizzeria

Mamma Mia Pizzeria, in Fratton Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google with 82 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Arty's restaurant, Gosport

Arty's restaurant, in Weevil Lane, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google with 590 reviews.

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. Pizzalicious, Cosham

Pizzalicious, in Northern Road, was rated 4.5 out of 5 on Google with 83 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Copnor Grill

Copnor Grill, in Tangier Road, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Google with 158 reviews.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

