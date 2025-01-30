Nestled away in the historically rich, Old Portsmouth, is Smoke and Mirrors – a fine dining restaurant by the sea that opened its doors up in the city almost a year ago. The venue officially opened on February 14, 2024 and the past year has been one to remember for owners, Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson, who have worked tirelessly to cultivate a unique dining experience.
With over 18 years of culinary experience, including working alongside Marco Pierre White as his executive chef, Jordan is no stranger to the industry. Caitlyn has worked in the hospitality sector for years, taking on front of house roles, and the couple’s combined experience makes them a dynamic duo.
Jordan said: “We are coming up to our first year of trading and it’s been amazing. We’ve had so many amazing guests and we’ve been able to produce loads of fantastic dishes using local produce.
"The last year has been an absolute whirlwind but we’ve loved every second. We’ve overcome so much and ultimately it’a learning, we’ve been learning about demographic, we’ve been learning about the guests, getting to know each and every one is an absolute pleasure.
"People don’t know what they are going to get until they are here and we change the menu every other week which keeps people on their toes and it gives someone a different option.
"Me being the only chef in the kitchen is a big selling point for us because we have ultimate freedom and we can offer that to our diners.”
The venue has undergone a refurbishment this month after taking on board customer suggestions and ideas for the restaurant. It has been closed from Thursday, January 2 and it is set to welcome customers back on Friday, January 31 in time to celebrate the restaurant’s first birthday next month.
Caitlyn said: “We’ve taken the first year as learning. Learning what the people of Portsmouth like and what they want us to deliver and we’ve taken January to implement those changes and we’ve listened to everything so we’ve had a nice refurb."
Jordan added: “It’s been a real learning curve and we’ve got a fresh new look to start the year – We are going to be bringing the fine dining atmosphere to Portsmouth and flying the flag.”
