With over 18 years of culinary experience, including working alongside Marco Pierre White as his executive chef, Jordan is no stranger to the industry. Caitlyn has worked in the hospitality sector for years, taking on front of house roles, and the couple’s combined experience makes them a dynamic duo.

Jordan said: “We are coming up to our first year of trading and it’s been amazing. We’ve had so many amazing guests and we’ve been able to produce loads of fantastic dishes using local produce.

"The last year has been an absolute whirlwind but we’ve loved every second. We’ve overcome so much and ultimately it’a learning, we’ve been learning about demographic, we’ve been learning about the guests, getting to know each and every one is an absolute pleasure.

"Me being the only chef in the kitchen is a big selling point for us because we have ultimate freedom and we can offer that to our diners.”

The venue has undergone a refurbishment this month after taking on board customer suggestions and ideas for the restaurant. It has been closed from Thursday, January 2 and it is set to welcome customers back on Friday, January 31 in time to celebrate the restaurant’s first birthday next month.

Jordan added: “It’s been a real learning curve and we’ve got a fresh new look to start the year – We are going to be bringing the fine dining atmosphere to Portsmouth and flying the flag.”

Take a look inside the wonderfully popular Smoke and Mirrors:

