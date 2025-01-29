In order to create the vision the couple have for the site, the couple have been completing major renovation works over the past few weeks and they are hoping to open the doors to customers at the end of March.

Nicola said: “It has definitely been a space we had our eye on for a while and we knew the lease was coming to an end and it was a brilliant opportunity that we managed to get it and I think before we took on the venue we had a clear mind set on what we wanted and we just feel so excited because it’s so well known.

"It is a massive venue, it just needed some love, it just needed to be ripped out and revitalised."

Nicola is a teacher and while Mike has experience in the hospitality industry, this is the first time they will be unfertaking a project like this – and they said they are excited to make the venue a hub for the community. The couple wanted to offer a hybrid venue so that people can enjoy the versatility of the space and there has already been a brilliant response to the opening.

Nicola added: "It’s a beautiful site and you know this building, if you’re driving past and it has such a beautiful visual of the square so it was definitely something we had our eye on.

"We want to offer a hub for families and a place to meet, have good food and enjoy yourself – we want to be able to cater for everyone so we don’t just want to be a tearoom, we want to offer dining as well.”

Take a look inside Woodies ahead of its opening:

