The event took place earlier this month (February 6) at the Hilton Southampton-Utilita Bowl and it welcomed a range of people in the industry together. The aim of the Local Produce Trade Show is to bring together buyers and producers to do business with the top hotels, restaurants and other organisations across the Central South region.

Since it started in 2007, the event has generated many thousands of pounds of sales for local producers and allowed buyers to proudly fly the flag for the region.

Queens Hotel Executive chef Simon Hartnett speaking at Local Produce Trade Show 2024.

A chef’s panel in the morning focused on how local producers can get their items on the menus of leading hotels, restaurants and other organisations. Simon Hartnett, executive chef at the Queens Hotel in Southsea, was on the chef panel and he spoke about the importance of quality food. Simon said: “It was great to be involved in the Local Produce Trade Show and to speak on the panel. It was an opportunity for us to share how producers can work with hotels and restaurants.

“Meeting the producers and speaking face to face is a great way to build business relationships and discover new flavours for our menu."

Leigh Sara Timberlake, Business South Group CEO, said: “We really do love the Local Produce Trade Show – it is such a positive event for our region and we get to showcase truly delicious food and drink produced on our doorstep.