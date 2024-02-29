Best Restaurants in Hampshire: Michelin listed 36 On The Quay retains three AA rosettes following new guide
For the fourth in a row, the Emsworth-based restaurant has been recognised with three AA Rosettes following the recent award ceremony which took place earlier this week (February 27). The highly prestigious awards shine a light on some of the leading restaurants and hotels in the industry. This year, the spring update welcomed 16 new venues to the list of restaurants that have earned three rosettes - but 36 On The Quay has managed to consistently retain its position on the list.
The restaurant is owned by husband and wife, Gary and Martyna Pearce, who took over the eatery back in 2019 - and since then, the team has gone from strength to strength. The hardworking duo have not only received AA recognition, but they have also been acknowledged by the Michelin Guide which they have featured in for the past few years.
In a previous interview, Martyna said: “We are a restaurant where people come to celebrate so we want to make sure that everyone has a fantastic time and we want to make sure that they feel special.
"We just worked really hard and we have done everything we can."
Following the AA inspection of the hidden gem, the inspector said that the venue is a 'delightful waterside setting for smart contemporary dishes." The restaurant is known for its evolution of food, in particular, the tasting menu, which gives customers the opportunity to immerse themselves into a range of delectable dishes thought up by Gary and his team in the kitchen.
A venue can receive two, three, four or five rosettes, with four rosettes being the highest level of recognition. The AA says that three rosettes represent 'outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area.' As it stands there are no venues that currently have five rosettes in the UK.
Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”