The Queens Hotel, located in Clarence Parade, has been at the heart of Portsmouth since it was built in 1861 by Augustus Livesay. Formally known as Southsea House, The Queens Hotel is an integral part of the food, drink and hospitality industry in Hampshire and it has now been put up for yet another award.

The awards focus on independent lifestyle businesses across 28 counties in the UK and the aim is to shine a light on the very best across the country. The awards have multiple categories including 'best cafe', 'best bar', 'best boutique stay', 'best destination pub' and much more. In order to be in for a chance of winning the awards, customers need to nominate their favourite businesses and they will have until March 14 to do so.

The Queens Hotel is home to Restaurant 1865 which dishes up a range of delicious meals including the Queens burger, fish and chips, pan fried hake, chicken breasts and much more to tantalise the tastebuds. It is also the perfect venue for large events such as weddings, birthday parties and more.

General Manager Paul Playford said: "These awards mean a lot because the people who love the Queens and our beautiful Restaurant 1865 have voted for us."