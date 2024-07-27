Boathouse Swanwick restaurant on the River Hamble set to re-open after being knocked down and rebuilt
The Boat House Cafe in Primer Marina’s Swanwick Marina will open its doors for the first time in eleven months on Friday, August 2. The popular cafe and restaurant closed in October 2023 to be completely demolished and rebuilt on a larger footprint.
It will offer customers outside seating with a view across the River Hamble and will function as a restaurant, coffee shop, and bar. The restaurant is run by Ideal Collection who have five establishments in Hampshire and West Sussex.
Oliver Weeks, the managing director of Ideal Collection, is excited to finally see the restaurant open. He said: “This project has been a long time in the planning, but it has been worth the wait. So many people have worked so hard to make our plans for this venue a reality, and I’m really looking forward to finally opening our doors.”
“We want to offer guests an unbeatable dining experience at Boathouse Swanwick. This venue will allow us to offer so much more including a variety of events, outdoor waterside drinks and dining or just a place to stop off for a takeaway coffee.”
The restaurant will be open from 5pm on August 2 and will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between. It will also have an integrated coffee shop for people to pick up hot drinks and snacks.
Table bookings are open now and can be made via the Ideal Collection website.
