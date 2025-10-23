The Jolly Roger's interior to benefit from 'a little sparkle' following recent outdoor refurbishment resulting in brief closure
The Jolly Roger, located in Priory Road, Gosport,has announced it will be temporarily closing while a refurbishment is completed.
Over the summer, work took place at the popular pub to give the outdoor space a new lease of life - and now it’s time for the inside.
The outdoor makeover welcomed new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf.
The Jolly Roger Facebook post says: “We can’t just leave the outside looking smart — it’s time to give the inside a little sparkle too.
“We’ll be closing our doors for a few days to freshen things up inside. We’ll reopen at 5pm on Tuesday 4th November, and we can’t wait to welcome you back — not only to see our little revamp but also to launch our brand-new menu.”