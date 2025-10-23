The Jolly Roger's interior to benefit from 'a little sparkle' following recent outdoor refurbishment resulting in brief closure

After £40,000 was pumped into refurbishing the outdoor space at a pub garden, it is now preparing to close for interior work.

The Jolly Roger, located in Priory Road, Gosport,has announced it will be temporarily closing while a refurbishment is completed.

Over the summer, work took place at the popular pub to give the outdoor space a new lease of life - and now it’s time for the inside.

The Jolly Roger

The outdoor makeover welcomed new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf.

The Jolly Roger Facebook post says: “We can’t just leave the outside looking smart — it’s time to give the inside a little sparkle too.

“We’ll be closing our doors for a few days to freshen things up inside. We’ll reopen at 5pm on Tuesday 4th November, and we can’t wait to welcome you back — not only to see our little revamp but also to launch our brand-new menu.”

The Jolly Roger will be closing from 5pm on Sunday, November 2 and for more information, click here.

