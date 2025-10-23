After £40,000 was pumped into refurbishing the outdoor space at a pub garden, it is now preparing to close for interior work.

Over the summer, work took place at the popular pub to give the outdoor space a new lease of life - and now it’s time for the inside.

The outdoor makeover welcomed new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf.

“We’ll be closing our doors for a few days to freshen things up inside. We’ll reopen at 5pm on Tuesday 4th November, and we can’t wait to welcome you back — not only to see our little revamp but also to launch our brand-new menu.”