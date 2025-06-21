The Jolly Roger in Gosport celebrates £40,000 outdoor refurbishment - In Pictures

The outdoor space at a popular pub in Gosport has undergone a wonderful transformation.

Tory McTernan

The makeover includes a new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf, making it a fantastic spot to bask in the sun while taking in the harbour views.

Mel Cross and Pru Henessey, management partners at the pub, said: "We couldn’t be happier with our new garden and are excited to welcome both old and new guests.

“The feedback has been amazing, and we look forward to spending the summer with everyone.”

Chris Reich, operations manager at Punch Pubs & Co, added: "Mel and Pru run a fantastic destination food pub. With its breathtaking views, great location, and strong community ties, the Jolly Roger has all the right components of a fantastic pub.