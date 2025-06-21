The Jolly Roger in Gosport celebrates £40,000 outdoor refurbishment - In Pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 13:17 BST
The outdoor space at a popular pub in Gosport has undergone a wonderful transformation.

The outdoor space at The Jolly Roger pub, located in Priory Road, has been transformed following a £40,000 refit.

Tory McTernan

The makeover includes a new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf, making it a fantastic spot to bask in the sun while taking in the harbour views.

Mel Cross and Pru Henessey, management partners at the pub, said: "We couldn’t be happier with our new garden and are excited to welcome both old and new guests.

“The feedback has been amazing, and we look forward to spending the summer with everyone.”

Chris Reich, operations manager at Punch Pubs & Co, added: "Mel and Pru run a fantastic destination food pub. With its breathtaking views, great location, and strong community ties, the Jolly Roger has all the right components of a fantastic pub.

“I’m incredibly proud of this transformation and look forward to seeing a bustling beer garden throughout the summer."

For more information about The Jolly Roger, click here.

