Umami Street Food crowned best south east restaurant in Uber Eats awards
Uber Eats has revealed the best independent restaurants across the country, with Umami Street Food taking the crown for the south east.
The Restaurant of the Year Awards were established to showcase some of the most innovative and exciting food businesses in the industry.
Umami Street Food, in Elm Grove, is known for its array of bold flavours inspired from around the world including kwirky katsu.
Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “Independent restaurants are the beating heart of the UK and Ireland’s food scene. Whether it’s your local burger joint, a climate-conscious vegan cafe, or a TikTok-famous pop-up, Uber Eats is proud to support the businesses that bring flavour, jobs, and culture to our communities.
“The Restaurant of the Year Awards are about more than a prize. They’re about championing those who are reshaping hospitality from the ground up and helping them accelerate their growth.”
With Umami now one of 12 regional champions, it will compete for the coveted title of Restaurant of the Year and a £100,000 prize to invest in their business.
Finalists will gather in London for a two-day celebration of their work later on this year, including a full judging day with industry experts including 2024 Restaurant of the Year winner, Natty Crutchfield.
Last year, Portsmouth’s very own Natty’s Jerk was crowned ‘Restaurant of the Year’, which has been ‘life changing’ for Natty’s business who has since opened new locations, including one in Southampton.
He said: “Winning Restaurant of the Year was life-changing. We’ve grown faster than we ever imagined, and we’re proud to be part of a community that supports independent businesses.”