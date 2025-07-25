'Deep sadness' as The Botanical announces 'incredibly difficult decision' to close 'for foreseeable future'
The Botanical, in Port Solent, temporarily closed its doors to customers last Wednesday (July 16) following ‘issues with the landlord’.
The bar, which opened in 2021, posted to social media saying it hoped to reopen and continue trading by Friday night, but due to the ongoing issues, it announced it would remain closed with updates pending.
Today (July 25), the management team have confirmed The Botanical will close for the ‘foreseeable future’, leaving customers ‘gutted’.
The Botanical’s Facebook statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the closure of The Botanical for at least the foreseeable future.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision and one we never imagined having to make.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to every guest who walked through our doors, shared a meal, celebrated a moment, or simply enjoyed the atmosphere we worked so hard to create.
“To our incredible team - thank you. Your passion, creativity and commitment brough The Botanical to life every single day. We are immensely proud of what we built together.
The post also said that ‘all outstanding payments’ will be honoured in full with the team reaching out to customers directly to ‘support this transition’.
The Botanical has been approached for a comment.
