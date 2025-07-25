After a week of uncertainty following a ‘temporary closure’, a cocktail bar has made the ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to shut for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Botanical in Port Solent Picture Habibur Rahman

The bar, which opened in 2021, posted to social media saying it hoped to reopen and continue trading by Friday night, but due to the ongoing issues, it announced it would remain closed with updates pending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (July 25), the management team have confirmed The Botanical will close for the ‘foreseeable future’, leaving customers ‘gutted’.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision and one we never imagined having to make.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to every guest who walked through our doors, shared a meal, celebrated a moment, or simply enjoyed the atmosphere we worked so hard to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our incredible team - thank you. Your passion, creativity and commitment brough The Botanical to life every single day. We are immensely proud of what we built together.

The post also said that ‘all outstanding payments’ will be honoured in full with the team reaching out to customers directly to ‘support this transition’.

The Botanical has been approached for a comment.