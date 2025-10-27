Delight as Marmion Road welcomes new addition as Crazy Crumb Bakery and Cafe opens

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:47 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:48 GMT

After years of passing down a passion for baking, a family have celebrated the grand opening of a cosy bakery in Southsea.

Marmion Road has celebrated the launch of its latest addition as Crazy Crumb Bakery and Cafe opened its doors over the weekend (October 25).

The family run venture, owned by Adam Benammar, comes following four generations of baking with the business eager to offer sweet treats, breakfast and lunch.

The 24-year-old previously said: “I was driving past one day and I saw the shop had closed so I called the agent because it’s a really nice location - I believe it’s one of the best roads in the city because the shops are all artistic and independent and we are the same.

“I’m a fourth generation baker, my family has been doing this since the 18th century so it has always been in the family.

“We use fresh ingredients and we always use local farms and local shops - We bake everything from scratch and we don’t buy anything in.”

Crazy Crumb bakery has opened in Marmion Road, Southsea. Pictured: Owner Adam Benammar. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (251025-40).

