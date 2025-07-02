Talks are already underway to replace the landlords at a popular pub after they announced they will be leaving this month.

The current publicans at The Hampshire Rose, in London Road, confirmed they would be departing from the pub after two years on social media earlier this week.

The landlords at The Hampshire Rose have confirmed they will be leaving this month after two years. | Google

The post said the last day of trading under the current management will be Sunday, July 13 with the kitchen continuing to operate until then.

The Facebook post said: “We can imagine this will probably shock a lot of people and thank you for all your continued support throughout the two years we have been here.”

The statement also said the landlords are ‘unsure’ of the pub’s future but a spokesperson for Stonegate Group has confirmed it is ‘in discussions with a potential new publican’ to get the ‘reopened shortly after’.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “We can confirm that the current publicans at the Hampshire Rose, Widley, will be leaving the site officially in the next two weeks.”