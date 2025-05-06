Queenie’s Vintage Tearoom, located on platform 2 at Emsworth Railway Station, is known for its timeless decor that turns the clock back to the 1940’s and its quirky home.
Owned by Queenie Butler-Hoskins, the tearoom officially opened its doors on Friday, May 6, 2022 and it has been a hidden gem within the area ever since.
On Sunday (May 4) the tearoom hosted its VE Day-themed birthday bash - and the turnout was ‘incredible’ with people flocking to the station from all over the area.
Queenie said: “It was so lovely, the busiest we have ever been. The garden and upstairs in the dining area was absolutely packed and we had a lot of people turning up in their outfits and RAF uniforms - it was really great.
“We even had a Jeep turn up which had been at a VE Day celebration event in Arundel and that was amazing.”
The tearoom dishes up a range of treats including afternoon tea, deep filled sandwiches and delectable cakes as well as hot and cold drinks and on Friday and Saturday nights, it turns into a fabulous speakeasy with live music.
Queenie added: “Our regulars are amazing. We seem to attract the loveliest people and in this business you make friends with your customers and get to know people and you get to be there for them through the good and bad and I feel privileged to be part of people’s lives.
“It feels absolutely unbelievable that that time has gone so quickly. It is good, it has been a bit of a struggle and it still is so the fact that we have made it to three is great - we just need consistency because we will have a really busy day and then a few quiet days so we need to get the word out and get more people visiting us.”
The vintage tearoom has a number of events coming up in the next few weeks with a gramophone DJ night taking place on Saturday, May 31, and a jive and boogie dance night taking place on June 15.
