Euro 2024: Best French restaurants in the Portsmouth area including Brasserie Blanc, Crepe Lovers and La Parisienne

By Joe Williams
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:31 BST
With national teams across Europe finalising their squads for Euro 2024, we thought we should do the same.

The big tournament is only a matter of days away and to celebrate we will be looking at the continent’s best restaurants in our area. We have already looked at Italy and Spain, and now it is time to look at the best French restaurants in the Portsmouth area.

A country famous for its cuisine, here are some of the best eateries in the Portsmouth area which are inspired by French delicacies:

Brasserie Blanc, in Gunwharf, has a 4,5 rating based on 1,998 reviews on TripAdvisor. Picture: Mike Cooter (280424)

1. Brasserie Blanc

Cross Kitchen is a award wining café in Emsworth which has a number of delicious French delicacies on the menu, from pastries, to moules and baked camembert. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor from 130 reviews.

2. Cross Kitchen, Emsworth

Crepe Lovers in High Street, Ryde, has a 4 star rating from 53 TripAdvisor reviews.

3. Crepe Lovers, Isle of Wight

Another delicious continental offering can be found on the Isle of Wight in Ryde. While it serves a number of European inspired goods, it has some fantastic French dishes including Croque Madam and a range filled croissants. It has a 5 star rating from 36 TripAdvisor reviews.

4. Pickle & Dill Delicatessen

