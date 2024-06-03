A country famous for its cuisine, here are some of the best eateries in the Portsmouth area which are inspired by French delicacies:
1. Brasserie Blanc
Brasserie Blanc, in Gunwharf, has a 4,5 rating based on 1,998 reviews on TripAdvisor. Picture: Mike Cooter (280424) Photo: Mike Cooter
2. Cross Kitchen, Emsworth
Cross Kitchen is a award wining café in Emsworth which has a number of delicious French delicacies on the menu, from pastries, to moules and baked camembert. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor from 130 reviews. Photo: Sophie Lewis
3. Crepe Lovers, Isle of Wight
Crepe Lovers in High Street, Ryde, has a 4 star rating from 53 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: -
4. Pickle & Dill Delicatessen
Another delicious continental offering can be found on the Isle of Wight in Ryde. While it serves a number of European inspired goods, it has some fantastic French dishes including Croque Madam and a range filled croissants. It has a 5 star rating from 36 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: chris - stock.adobe.com