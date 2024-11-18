Excitement as opening date for drive-thru Costa at The Pompey Centre confirmed
Significant progress has been made at the new Costa site which will be opening at The Pompey Centre next month. The new coffee drive thru will be opposite the McDonalds and it will come equipped with 61 parking spaces.
Costa has now confirmed that the new store will open its doors on Saturday, December 14 and it will join a list of popular shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan.
A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new Costa Coffee store in Fratton Retail Park on the 14th of December.
“Our new store will be the perfect location for the local community to relax and enjoy their favourite Costa coffee or one of our new delicious Christmas drinks.”
The coffee shop will join a number of other Costas across the Portsmouth area including Commercial Road, Isambard Brunel Road and Albert Road as well as the drive-thru in North Harbour.
