Opening date for new Costa Coffee drive-thru at The Pompey Centre revealed

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The timescale for the opening of the new Costa Coffee drive-thru at the Pompey Centre has been revealed.

Work is continuing to construct the new Costa drive-thru which will be positioned opposite the McDonald’s, replacing 61 parking spaces and the company has now confirmed it will be open later this year.

Construction work continues at the new Costa being built at The Pompey CentreConstruction work continues at the new Costa being built at The Pompey Centre
Construction work continues at the new Costa being built at The Pompey Centre | Sarah Standing

A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: We can confirm that a new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store will be opening at Fratton Park Retail Park in Portsmouth, in December 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With modern and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and, a convenient Drive Thru lane for on-the-go customers, the new store will be the perfect place to relax or catch up with friends and family.”

It will join the list of popular eateries and shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan, as well as a number of other Costas across the Portsmouth area including Commercial Road, Isambard Brunel Road and Albert Road as well as the drive-thru in North Harbour.

For more information about the planning application for the new Costa visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 23/01076/FUL.

Related topics:Drive-ThruCosta CoffeePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice