Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The timescale for the opening of the new Costa Coffee drive-thru at the Pompey Centre has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is continuing to construct the new Costa drive-thru which will be positioned opposite the McDonald’s, replacing 61 parking spaces and the company has now confirmed it will be open later this year.

Construction work continues at the new Costa being built at The Pompey Centre | Sarah Standing

A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store will be opening at Fratton Park Retail Park in Portsmouth, in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With modern and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and, a convenient Drive Thru lane for on-the-go customers, the new store will be the perfect place to relax or catch up with friends and family.”

It will join the list of popular eateries and shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan, as well as a number of other Costas across the Portsmouth area including Commercial Road, Isambard Brunel Road and Albert Road as well as the drive-thru in North Harbour.