Opening date for new Costa Coffee drive-thru at The Pompey Centre revealed
Work is continuing to construct the new Costa drive-thru which will be positioned opposite the McDonald’s, replacing 61 parking spaces and the company has now confirmed it will be open later this year.
A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store will be opening at Fratton Park Retail Park in Portsmouth, in December 2024.
“With modern and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and, a convenient Drive Thru lane for on-the-go customers, the new store will be the perfect place to relax or catch up with friends and family.”
It will join the list of popular eateries and shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan, as well as a number of other Costas across the Portsmouth area including Commercial Road, Isambard Brunel Road and Albert Road as well as the drive-thru in North Harbour.
