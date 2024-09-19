Costa at The Pompey Centre: Significant progress on new drive-thru being built on retail park

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 19th Sep 2024, 12:11 BST
Significant progress has been made at the site of a brand new drive-thru Costa Coffee which is being built at a city retail park.
Construction work continues at the new Costa being built at The Pompey Centre | Sarah Standing

The Costa drive-thru will be positioned opposite the McDonald’s at The Pompey Centre and it will join the list of popular eateries and shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan.

The wall structures are now in place with the construction work continuing to create the new branch within the main carpark area replacing 61 spaces.

The chain already has a number of sites across the Portsmouth area including one in Commercial Road, one in Isambard Brunel Road and one in Albert Road and a drive-thru in North Harbour. The opening date of the Costa in The Pompey Centre is currently unknown but The News will keep you up to date.

For more information about the planning application for the new Costa visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 23/01076/FUL.

