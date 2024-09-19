Costa at The Pompey Centre: Significant progress on new drive-thru being built on retail park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Costa drive-thru will be positioned opposite the McDonald’s at The Pompey Centre and it will join the list of popular eateries and shops at the retail park including KFC, Subway, B&Q, Lidl and Matalan.
The wall structures are now in place with the construction work continuing to create the new branch within the main carpark area replacing 61 spaces.
The chain already has a number of sites across the Portsmouth area including one in Commercial Road, one in Isambard Brunel Road and one in Albert Road and a drive-thru in North Harbour. The opening date of the Costa in The Pompey Centre is currently unknown but The News will keep you up to date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.