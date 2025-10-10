Slug and Lettuce Fareham confirms temporary closure while 'shiny new look' is undertaken
Slug and Lettuce, in West Street, Fareham, will close to customers from this weekend while it takes on a new look.
The website says: “We'll be temporarily closed from 12th - 14th October. We can't wait to show you our shiny new vibes.”
The venue, which is known for its quirky cocktails, is set to reopen on Wednesday, October 15.
It is also understood that the cocktail bar has been taken over by new management, with a number of changes planned.
Stonegate Group acquired Slug and Lettuce back in 2011 after the chain bought the Town & City Pub Company.
The group and management have been contacted for a comment.
More details to follow.