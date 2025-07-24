A mouth-watering new street food festival that features dishes from around the world is launching at a popular shopping centre.

The culinary event will take place at Gunwharf Quays between August 1 and 3. Shoppers will get to taste delicacies from different local businesses, from fiery Indian curries to sumptuous Lobster rolls.

Centre director Yvonne Clay said: “We are really excited to be launching our first-ever Street Food Festival this summer. The British Street Food Awards have proven hugely popular with our guests over the past five years, so we know there is a real appetite for high-quality street food events here at Gunwharf Quays.

A new street food festival is coming to Gunwharf Quays in August. | Contributed

“With our fantastic Harbourfront location, alongside live music performances from local Portsmouth artists, we are setting the vibe for the perfect relaxed summer weekend. We're looking forward to welcoming foodies from across the region to enjoy great cuisine and live entertainment over the first weekend in August.”

The event will be open on The Plaza from 12pm-9pm on Friday (August 1) and Saturday (August 2), then 12pm-6pm on Sunday (August 3). Some of the venders set to attend include Riddle & Finn’s Oysters from Brighton, Southampton-based sushi experts Woosabi, and Portsmouth’s FISH, best known for their delectable lobster rolls.

Dishes from further afield will include award-winning Indian street food from Oh Babu, Mexican meals from Nopalito and many more. To satisfy one's sweet tooth, there will also be desserts available from stalls such as Waffle Wands and Sweet n Delish.

Further details can be found on the Gunwharf Quays website.