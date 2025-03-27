A pop-up shop which celebrates local businesses will now be open for an additional three months after signing an extension to its lease.

Love Portsmouth opened in Gunwharf Quays in January as a partnership between Love Southsea and Portsmouth City Council. Having initially planned to close in March, a successful three months has seen the lease extended with the shop now remaining open until the end of June.

Love Portsmouth pop-up shop in Gunwharf Quays opened in January. | Sarah Standing

Lulu Whitmore, director of Love Southsea, said: "The Love Portsmouth shop has had an amazing first three months of trading. We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve been given the opportunity to continue. This means even more opportunities for incredible local creatives to showcase their work.

“We've welcomed so many talented makers already, and this next phase promises to be even bigger and better!"

The shop houses products from a range of local businesses providing them with an opportunity to showcase their goods to a wider customer base. Since it opened, 28 Portsmouth-based businesses have been able to promote their products to enthusiastic shoppers in Gunwharf.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays: “We're delighted that the Love Portsmouth pop-up store will be extending its stay at Gunwharf Quays. The store’s success is testament to the talented small businesses that can be found across Portsmouth.

“By continuing to provide a platform to the Love Portsmouth team, we're reinforcing our commitment to supporting regional businesses, while continuing to offer our guests a diverse retail line up. We look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the array of brands on offer in the store.”

Love Portsmouth will continue to stock high-quality goods including natural skincare by Goly Natural, handcrafted jewellery by Wild Jewellery, quality teas by Tea Mountain, handcrafted luxury candles by Salt and Blossom, sustainable designer fashion by SpottandHerbert, merchandise for Portsmouth Pride 2025 and unique children's clothing by Little Loves Apparel.

The shop also stocks food and drink from local producers such as The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Staggeringly Good Brewery, Spice Island Chill, Pastry Corner and Camber Wines.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "This pop-up shop has proven to be an incredible opportunity to showcase our local small businesses while strengthening our city's economy. Extending this initiative allows us to build on its momentum and success."

As well as showcasing local businesses, there are more plans afoot for the next three months with invites being extended to local artists to part in the shop.

Love Portsmouth is open from 10am to 6pm everyday.