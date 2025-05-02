Built in 1716 The Dolphin, which is the longest standing pub in Portsmouth, was taken over by Chris Vaux at the start of last year as it moved away from corporate management.

After a year of thriving business, Chris decided that it was time to give the pub a freshen up and the exterior is currently covered in scaffolding for an exciting facelift.

Chris said: “We have introduced a fresh food menu and we have spent some money to change it around and now we have got the outside of the building being smartened up and the inside has been uplifted.

“We are still trading as normal despite the work that has been going on because the work inside hasn’t been too extreme that we needed to close and it has been done gradually.”

The new menu consists of delicious dishes including seared hake, slow cooked lamb, seafood bisque, traditional fish and chips and much more.

The pub has also started hosting a comedy and curry night on the last Thursday of each month in partnership with Nadia Arab, who is known for her cookbook Road to Karachi, to raise money for fresh water pumps.

Chris added: “The response has been really good we have got a very talented artist, Lollyarts, and she has done a variety of different murals and artwork to offer more links to Portsmouth's rich history.

“The town hall got bombed and it was never rebuilt but The Dolphin was right next to it so we have got some murals representing the incredible history and as Portsmouth’s oldest pub it is only right that we acknowledge this.”

The Dolphin will also be unveiling a new dining and function room on the first floor later this summer, complete with a own bar.

Take a look inside Portsmouth’s oldest pub as it undergoes a facelift:

. The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, was taken over by Chris Vaux in January 2024 and it is now undergoing a facelift. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2582) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

