Swathes of pubs in the south east of England could be forced to closed their doors next year as a “perfect storm” rolls in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 417 pubs — the equivalent of 1,560 jobs — could be pulling their last pint without “urgent” government action, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has warned. Across England, this amounts to more than 2,000 pubs predicted to close and 12,000 jobs at risk.

“The scale of pub closures would be a wrecking ball to the economy, job market and communities up and down the country,” said Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the BBPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs are facing a 'perfect storm' with the BBPA urging Rachel Reeves to save the industry from falling on its knees. | The News

As a result, the trade association is calling on Rachel Reeves to cut “staggering” business rates in a desperate attempt to keep the trade alive.

Recent closures across Portsmouth have been attributed to increasing energy bills and fewer customers, as well as beer duty, employment costs, packaging costs, and the planned withdrawal of business rates relief, with the BBPA calling it a “perfect storm.”

Some of the much-loved pubs to close in recent years include The Bird in Hand in Lovedean and the Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms in Albert Road, which has since reopened.

Large chains are also in the firing line with customers bidding farewell to pub treasures including the Manor House in Drayton, owned by Greene King, and The Lord Arthur Lee in Fareham, owned by Wetherspoons, which were both forced to close in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closures across the South East could amount to eight pubs a week in a devastating loss for the local economy and surrounding communities. But the BBPA has stressed “there is still time to act.”

Ms McClarkin added: “The government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset a deeply unfair rates system and unlock growth in every part of the country through backing our pubs by cutting this crushing cost.

“The Chancellor can choose to save jobs, boost the economy and protect our much-loved pubs or oversee thousands of closures on her watch.”