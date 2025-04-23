Hungry Horse pub The Sovereigns looks fabulous after undergoing major six figure refurbishment
The Sovereigns, located in Kingston Crescent, welcomed back customers earlier this month after being closed for an extensive facelift which has given the pub a fresh look.
The Hungry Horse pub has undergone improvements to its internal décor and the Wacky Warehouse now has a brand-new party room as well as updated décor throughout.
Debbie, who has been part of the Sovereigns team for over 20 years, was on hand to cut the ribbon for the official reopening. She was previously a team leader in the pub for a number of years until she moved over to the Wacky Warehouse team.
Lewis Doughty, general manager at the Sovereigns, said: “A pub is made special by the people in it and Deb works hard to put a smile on children, parents and colleagues faces every single day.
“With her contagious enthusiasm and genuine love and care for our Wacky Warehouse, she is well thought of by fellow team members and our local community.
"This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers. We hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”
