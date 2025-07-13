There are a number of fantastic pubs in Hampshire but only one has the title of best in the county for The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

I headed down to The Ship Inn, Langstone, shortly after it had been announced as the winner, to experience it myself. On one of the hottest days of the year, a cold pint and a sea breeze was the perfect antidote to the stifling heat.

While many readers may have popped into The Ship Inn before, for those that have not, the first impressions are stunning. Sitting on the northern mouth of the bridge to Hayling Island it has incredible views across the water.

On the day I was there dog walkers and groups of friends could be seen ducking into the pub to escape the heat and hydrate themselves after a picturesque walk. The inside is packed full of character and nods to the history of the site can be found dotted around the rooms, from the pictures on the wall to a ships helm and a rope and pulley.

Of course, the best pub is a subjective term and everyone will have their opinions. The National Pub & Bar Awards had its own categories that it judged The Ship Inn on, with the application process requiring business plans to be shown as well as development of staff.

The one thing that I can comment on is my experience on the day, which also part of the judging process with a mystery shopper frequenting the pub unannounced and unbeknown to staff.

I can certainly see why they won judging on my experience. The staff were friendly and warm, and having popped in once before in a non work capacity it was the same experience. Speaking to Mark Dawson, the pub’s manager, the staff take pride in having something to offer for people from all walks of life and interests.

A packed calendar of events not only engages with locals but sees people from further afield visit especially.

The Fuller’s pub has a good selection of beers on tap. Being responsible I ordered a Lucky Saint non-alcoholic beer which proved to be a good choice.

Pint in hand, the best was yet to come. I really can’t speak highly enough of the outside seating area. There are not many better places to while away the hours on a summer’s day with a cold pint in hand. The outside area gives you a prime view across the water drawing your eye across it whether drinking alone or with friends.

After finishing my pint, I fought the urge for another and dragged myself away and back to work. I could certainly have spent longer there and will be heading back there soon.

You won’t hear protests from me that The Ship Inn is the best pub in Hampshire.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see my visit to The Ship Inn.