Jubilation as The Ship Inn named Hampshire's best pub at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025
The Ship Inn took home the award of Hampshire's best pub at the The National Pub & Bar Awards ceremony last night (June 24). It was one of three pubs shortlisted for the award as it came out on top over two Ringwood pubs, The High Corner Inn and The White Buck Inn.
The Fuller’s pub has been a popular spot for people across the area with picturesque views across Langstone Harbour across to Hayling Island. Through its nomination in the county category, it was also up for the award of the best pub in the South East.
However, the regional award was given to The Bull in Charlebury in Chipping Norton. The Bull also claimed the coveted title of the National Pub & Bar of the Year.
Overall 256 pubs were nominated for awards on the night with 94 county winners announced alongside 13 regional winners. There were also awards handed out for Industry’s Choice Award, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
Across the county border in West Sussex, The White Horse in Chilgrove, north of Chichester, took home the county award.
The full list of regional winners can be seen below:
East Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Tollemache Arms
East of England Pub & Bar of the Year: The Gunton Arms
London Pub & Bar of the Year: The Red Lion & Sun
North East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses
North West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull's Head, Mobberley
Northern Ireland Pub & Bar of the Year: Dundrum Inn
North Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Barrelman
South Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: Kenmuir Arms
South East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull, Charlbury
South West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Beckford Arms
Wales Pub & Bar of the Year: Britannia Inn
West Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Wildmoor Oak
Yorkshire and the Humber Pub & Bar of the Year: Pinnacle Sports & Games
Industry’s Choice Award: The Devonshire
Pub Group of the Year: Camerons
Bar Group of the Year: Mr Fogg's
The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award: The Tollemache Arms
National Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull, Charlbury
