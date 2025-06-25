A pub in Langstone has been awarded as the best pub in the county at a national awards ceremony.

The Ship Inn took home the award of Hampshire's best pub at the The National Pub & Bar Awards ceremony last night (June 24). It was one of three pubs shortlisted for the award as it came out on top over two Ringwood pubs, The High Corner Inn and The White Buck Inn.

The Fuller’s pub has been a popular spot for people across the area with picturesque views across Langstone Harbour across to Hayling Island. Through its nomination in the county category, it was also up for the award of the best pub in the South East.

The Ship Inn at Langstone has been awarded best pub in Hampshire at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025. | Joe Williams

However, the regional award was given to The Bull in Charlebury in Chipping Norton. The Bull also claimed the coveted title of the National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Overall 256 pubs were nominated for awards on the night with 94 county winners announced alongside 13 regional winners. There were also awards handed out for Industry’s Choice Award, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Across the county border in West Sussex, The White Horse in Chilgrove, north of Chichester, took home the county award.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025

The full list of regional winners can be seen below:

East Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Tollemache Arms

East of England Pub & Bar of the Year: The Gunton Arms

London Pub & Bar of the Year: The Red Lion & Sun

North East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses

North West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull's Head, Mobberley

Northern Ireland Pub & Bar of the Year: Dundrum Inn

North Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Barrelman

South Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: Kenmuir Arms

South East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull, Charlbury

South West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Beckford Arms

Wales Pub & Bar of the Year: Britannia Inn

West Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Wildmoor Oak

Yorkshire and the Humber Pub & Bar of the Year: Pinnacle Sports & Games

Industry’s Choice Award: The Devonshire

Pub Group of the Year: Camerons

Bar Group of the Year: Mr Fogg's

The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award: The Tollemache Arms

National Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull, Charlbury