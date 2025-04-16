National Pub & Bar Awards 2025: Three Hampshire pubs nominated for South East regional award including The Ship Inn
The Ship Inn Langstone is one three pubs that has been shortlisted as the best in Hampshire ahead of the awards ceremony in London on Tuesday, June 24. It is one of 256 pubs and bars nominated for awards across the UK.
The pub will be looking to beat off stiff competition in the form of two pubs based in Ringwood, The High Corner Inn and The White Buck Inn.
Hampshire’s best pub award will be announced at the ceremony in June along with the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple, we want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”
To decide a winner, the awards take into account a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.
The National Pub & Bar Awards will be held at Big Penny Social in London, where the 94 county winners will be announced as well as regional winners with The Ship Inn included as a South East nominee.
