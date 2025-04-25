Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Student nightlife in the city is shifting towards safer spaces and meaningful nights with friends as young people choose comfort, connection and cheaper drinks over nightclubs.

In my first year, an ideal night out meant cheap shots, sticky dance floors and losing your friends in the smoking area. While that version of nightlife still thrives in places like Popworld or Astoria, more and more, I’ve noticed people want something else now, something softer and more authentic. This may, in some small way, explain the closure of recent clubs like Afters or Pryzm last year.

It’s less about the club, more about the company. In a city like Portsmouth, where the nightlife is compact and varied, you start to realise what makes a good night out – and it’s not the headline DJ or the size of the venue, but how safe and welcoming it feels.

Pictured is The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, a popular venue for students, which is used for illustrative purposes only.

The average cost of a night out in Portsmouth is £31, making it the fourth cheapest city in the UK for students. But after rent, food and living expenses, many students can’t afford the sense of dread that comes when tapping your phone to pay for a £7 rum and coke.

Another major concern among students is safety, particularly around spiking. It’s a quiet fear, one that’s reshaped how many approach a night out. People pre-drink at home, go out in tighter groups and ask friends to watch over their drinks when they’re not looking. It’s important when you go to a venue that you can trust it—the staff, the crowd, the security. This has led to a generally negative sentiment amongst students towards some of Portsmouth’s larger venues.

So what does a good night out look like now? For many students, it’s about connection, comfort, and familiarity. Portsmouth’s nightlife is evolving to reflect what people really want - somewhere they can be themselves without breaking the bank or watching their back all night.