Inside the Fossil Thief - Portmouth's new taproom and coffee shop at Gunwharf Quays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:55 BST

Gunwharf Quays’ latest addition of a taproom and coffee shop has weclomed people in droves amid a phenomenal response since opening.

The Fossil Thief, which is focused on keeping local independents at the heart of its trade, opened its doors to eager customers on July 9 after weeks of suspense.

The opening comes after the team at Staggeringly Good Brewery worked alongside Gunwharf Quays to establish a one-of-a-kind venture at the shopping outlet.

Located at the Lock Keeper’s Cottage the site has been completely transformed, creating a versatile space which doubles up as a coffee shop by day and a taproom by night.

Joe Ross, director of The Fossil Thief, said the response since opening has been overwhelming and that featuring products from various independent businesses in the city has gone down a treat.

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6442)

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6442) | Sarah Standing

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Pictured is: Joe Ross, one of the directors at The Fossil Thief. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6442)

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Pictured is: Joe Ross, one of the directors at The Fossil Thief. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6442) | Sarah Standing

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Pictured is: Joe Ross, one of the directors at The Fossil Thief. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6435)

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Pictured is: Joe Ross, one of the directors at The Fossil Thief. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6435) | Sarah Standing

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6442)

