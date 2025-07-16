The Fossil Thief, which is focused on keeping local independents at the heart of its trade, opened its doors to eager customers on July 9 after weeks of suspense.
The opening comes after the team at Staggeringly Good Brewery worked alongside Gunwharf Quays to establish a one-of-a-kind venture at the shopping outlet.
Located at the Lock Keeper’s Cottage the site has been completely transformed, creating a versatile space which doubles up as a coffee shop by day and a taproom by night.
Joe Ross, director of The Fossil Thief, said the response since opening has been overwhelming and that featuring products from various independent businesses in the city has gone down a treat.
