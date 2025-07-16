A new taproom, which launched earlier this month, has already made its mark in the city.

The Staggeringly Good Brewery team are the great minds behind the coffee shop stroke taproom which offers a range of hot drinks, beer and locally sourced sweet treats.

Joe Ross said the response from the public has been great so far. He told The News: “I'll be honest, it's been absolutely phenomenal. Everyone that's come in so far has been blown away by the space itself which is something we're very proud of.”

He said partnering with popular local brands and businesses, including Bread Addiction, Broadway Coffee and Crush and Cured, has led to the cafe being successful so far.

Joe added: “I think both Gunwharf and myself saw an opportunity. It's quite an interesting space that's somewhat older than new.

“Our heritage in the city is somewhat older than new as well so the building reflects that, in taking a piece of history and turning it into something contemporary. In a way it’s like finding a new fossil- taking a piece of history and bringing it into the modern world.

The Fossil Thief officially opened in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month. Pictured is: Joe Ross, one of the directors at The Fossil Thief. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6435) | Sarah Standing

“What we're trying to do here is create something that celebrates the brilliance of the other brands we have in the city so we have the opportunity to say yes we can do great beer and we can be a great bar and we know that's true to our hearts.”

While the cafe is currently only offering drinks and snacks the team hopes to expand the menu and serve food in the future.