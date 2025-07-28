Following on from a horrible burglary last year, a vintage tearoom has now been the victim of vandalism, after its exterior signage was destroyed.

Queenie’s Vintage Tearoom, tucked away in Emsworth Train Station, took to social media at the end of last week after its hanging sign was torn in two.

Queenie Butler-Hoskins, owner of the tearoom, said the incident is ‘so disheartening’ particularly because ‘it is a constant battle’ to keep the venue open in the current climate.

She said: “It is really upsetting, it is my baby. This is my dream and I can’t help but take it to heart.

“It seems to be a constant thing - we had a burglary a year ago and now this has happened. It’s just one thing after another, you’ve just got to keep smiling.

“It is hard because we aren’t even at a point where we are making a profit and things like this are just so disheartening - We get to the end of the month and I’m scraping together and selling things to pay our staff.

“It’s really rocky - it’s just really stressful to be honest. This is my passion, the whole thing, I love what we are doing with Queenie’s. I love our customers but you can’t help but get stressed out when it is a constant battle to keep it open and then you have something like this, you do just think for God sake.

“I’m doing everything I can but it’s very much month by month at the moment.”

Queenie added: “We’ve had so much support - a gentleman has a machine and is going to make a new sign for us for free and that’s just absolutely incredible.

“It is lovely when the community try to help, it’s really really lovely. There are so many kind people out there.”

The tearoom hosts its Friday night speakeasy every week, featuring live music and on Saturday, August 9, there will be a ticketed music event with According to Brian set to perform.