Gosport’s oldest pub has taken a step towards a positive future after welcoming new management who have high hopes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox, located in North Street, celebrated its reopening on Friday, October 10 with new manager, Petrina Edwards, at the helm after Robin Wheeler took over the lease.

The Fox, in Gosport, has reopened under new management who have high hopes for the future. Pictured: Lorna Gilham, manager Petrina Edwards and Aly Hill at The Fox, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just over a year, the couple left The Fox and Petrina and Robin confirmed they would take charge in a bid to encourage people to start visiting local pubs again.

Lorna Gilham, a member of staff at the pub, said: “There’s a few things that have been changed - a little bit of decorating has been done, a few odds and ends put up - to basically give it a tidy up.

“I’m very excited. I worked here before when Heidi and Lewis had it and I was here for six months but it has always been my local. I’ve lived around the area for 13 years now and it’s always been my local so I’m very excited to get local people back in.”