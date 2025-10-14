Joy as Gosport's oldest pub The Fox reopens with new management at helm
The Fox, located in North Street, celebrated its reopening on Friday, October 10 with new manager, Petrina Edwards, at the helm after Robin Wheeler took over the lease.
Dating back to 1736, the pub has seen many changes during its life with its former publicans, Heidi Bennett and Lewis Hind relocating from Weymouth last September to run the boozer.
After just over a year, the couple left The Fox and Petrina and Robin confirmed they would take charge in a bid to encourage people to start visiting local pubs again.
Petrina, manager, said: “We reopened the Five Alls about seven weeks ago now and that’s been going really well, so we are just bringing people back to their local pubs.”
Lorna Gilham, a member of staff at the pub, said: “There’s a few things that have been changed - a little bit of decorating has been done, a few odds and ends put up - to basically give it a tidy up.
“I’m very excited. I worked here before when Heidi and Lewis had it and I was here for six months but it has always been my local. I’ve lived around the area for 13 years now and it’s always been my local so I’m very excited to get local people back in.”
Once the team have settled in, they have said they are hoping to introduce a meat raffle, bingo and a quiz night to draw in the punters.