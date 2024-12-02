'Delight' as The Crown Inn reopens following 'fantastic' refurbishment ready for Christmas

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:24 BST

Maintaining its wonderful 16th century charm, a popular pub has reopened following a refurbishment.

The Crown Inn, located in The Square, Bishop's Waltham, has welcomed customers once more after closing its doors for a makeover.

The Crown Inn, Bishops Waltham, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment ready for a cosy festive season.The Crown Inn, Bishops Waltham, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment ready for a cosy festive season.
The Crown Inn, Bishops Waltham, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment ready for a cosy festive season. | Fuller's

The pub closed on Sunday, October 20, where it remained shut for just over two weeks while it underwent the facelift.

Tracey Mears, general manager of The Crown Inn, said: “I’m delighted to open the doors and show off our new-look pub. While we were closed for the refurbishment, my team and I worked on making sure everyone has a fantastic experience at The Crown Inn.”

As well as a tantalising menu consisting of dishes incuding pan fried bream, The Crown Inn also offers an extensive list of crafted cocktails and draught beers.

The pub also has a number of boutique bedrooms if you are after a welcoming inn in the heart of Hampshire.

Tracey added: “As well as offering a great selection of drinks and delicious dishes on the menu, we’re a pub at the heart of its community – ready to host your next event, Christmas party or special occasion.

“We can’t wait to see you – whether you’re local to the pub or visiting from further afield.”

