A popular restaurant has had to close its doors temporarily following a ‘major leak’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cams Mill, located in Cams Hall Estate, Fareham, has confirmed that it is currently closed to customers. This comes following a ‘major leak in the restaurant’ and it is unknown how long the site will be closed for.

The Cams Mill team took to Facebook to announce the temporary closure. The Facebook post said: “We regret to inform you that Cams Mill is currently closed due to a major leak in the restaurant area and a power outage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cams Mill, Fareham, is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months.

“We will keep you updated on our progress and let you know as soon as we are able to reopen. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The Fuller’s restaurant is known for its traditional and welcoming decor and its extensive menu which features classic such as fish and chips.