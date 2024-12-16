'Major leak' and power outage causes Cams Mill to close temporarily
Cams Mill, located in Cams Hall Estate, Fareham, has confirmed that it is currently closed to customers. This comes following a ‘major leak in the restaurant’ and it is unknown how long the site will be closed for.
The Cams Mill team took to Facebook to announce the temporary closure. The Facebook post said: “We regret to inform you that Cams Mill is currently closed due to a major leak in the restaurant area and a power outage.
“Our team is working hard to address the issue, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
“We will keep you updated on our progress and let you know as soon as we are able to reopen. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
The Fuller’s restaurant is known for its traditional and welcoming decor and its extensive menu which features classic such as fish and chips.
