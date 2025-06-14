The restaurant, which was formally Gulshan, a ‘landmark’ Indian restaurant in the area, has been opened by Michael Noor, 56, who has high hopes for the venue.

He said: “I have always been in Portsmouth and around the area since I can remember - my family has their first restaurant here in 1962.

“I was travelling a lot and gaining a lot of experience at other restaurants in West Sussex but I wanted to come back to Portsmouth - I wanted to come back and keep up the foundations already put down for us, that is my aim.”

Michael said the reason behind opening Noor Indian Restaurant is to honour, and continue the heritage left by iconic Indian restaurant owners in the city.

From Mr Ali and Mr Kyun from City Indian, to Mr Motlib and Arkan Ali from the Royal Bengal and Ray from Gulshan, they all helped Michael discover his passion of running restaurants.

The restaurant underwent an extensive refurbishment before opening, transforming it into a cosy yet modern spot with wonderfully traditional Indian decor.

He added: “The response has been amazing, the refurbishment took a long time but the whole community have backed us and they all wanted to see what we have created here because the restaurant has always been in the heart of North End so people see it as a landmark.

“West Sussex was a different ball game because there was nothing to conquer - I gained a lot of popularity there so I wanted to come home and see if I can do the same here.”

Noor offers an authentic menu with carefully crafted dishes including railway lamb curry, jungle curry and royal lamb massala, all of which have quickly become bestsellers amongst customers.

Discover the newest Indian Restaurant in London Road, North End:

4 . Noor Indian Restaurant Look inside North End's Noor Indian Restaurant which opened its doors earlier this year. Pictured: Staff, Nasir Uddin, owner Michael Noor, Abdul Ahad and Uri Quadros Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales