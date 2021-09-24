The offer is now available for delivery.

Student freebies are all the range for those who are trying to cut back on spending during their time in education.

There is nothing worse than feeling 'hangry' in a lecture but McDonald’s have all students covered when it comes to those awful pangs of hunger.

Whether you're heading into your first year of university, or are returning after the summer holiday break, make sure to not miss out on the McDonald's student deal which offers a free item with the purchase of any Extra Value or Wrap meal.

Students can bag themselves a free cheeseburger, Mayo Chicken or Mcflurry® original in the deal.

You can get the deal in three ways:

In person at a McDonald's restaurant

You can grab your free cheeseburger, chicken burger or ice cream at the McDonald's counter when you place an order for a Extra Value or Wrap Meal.

A valid student ID will need to be shown in order to get the free item.

Via the self-order kiosk in a McDonald's restaurant

Students will need to make sure they have a valid account with Student Beans in order to get the freebie.

Simply log into your Student Beans app and click on the McDonald's instore offer.

You will then receive an ID and QR code to scan at the self-order station and then select your free item and the discount will be applied automatically.

Order McDelivery via My McDonald's app

The student deal is now available for the first time via McDelivery.

Students can now order with McDelivery through the My McDonald's app- which means you can get free food delivered straight to your location whether you're at the library, at home, or socialising with friends.

Make sure to download the My McDonald's app on your phone, then log into Student Beans and click the McDonald's online offer.

You'll then need to paste the code into your My McDonald's app (go to the more tab, click on scan vouchers and then click on ‘tap here to manually enter the code) to redeem your free item.

McDonald's also offer free Wi-Fi and most restaurants have charging stations for your mobile to ensure you never run out of battery.

Money saving experts can also grab themselves a free coffee at McDonald's by using the My McDonald's app.

Just use the the app to collect five loyalty stamps and then your next hot drink will be free.

Students can find their local restaurant at mcdonalds.co.uk

