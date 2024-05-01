McDonald’s restaurant “thoroughly cleaned” after massive cockroach infestation
The restaurant in Shirley Road, Southampton, shut its doors last week and remains closed while the outbreak is investigated and resolved.
The fast-food chain has now revealed the restaurant has been “thoroughly cleaned and sanitised” but remains closed for now, with it not known when the site will reopen and whether the incident will impact trade.
A spokesperson previously said: “We can confirm our Shirley Road restaurant closed earlier this week following the discovery of pest activity on-site. As a proactive measure, we chose to close the restaurant whilst our partners at Ecolab thoroughly investigate and resolve this issue.
“Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us, and we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused over the weekend. We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as possible.”
