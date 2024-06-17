Mystic Coffee Lounge - The Cosham café that serves up cake and tarot readings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kate May opened the Mystic Coffee Lounge on the High Street in Cosham six years ago. During that time it has gone from strength to strength with a host of loyal customers returning for its relaxed atmosphere and tasty coffee. However, there is one other unique feature that sets it apart, Kate also provides tarot readings and psychic medium services.
It is a feature of the shop that has gained popularity and led to Kate hiring Karen Pallett to manage the coffee side of the business. Kate said: “We are busy, it’s a big industry, particularly in Portsmouth. I am very fortunate that I have been able to do it for many years successfully, touch wood it continues. I have a good reputation and people seem to like me, like what I do and what I say. When you love something it doesn't feel like a job anyway.
“I brought Karen in a year ago as it was becoming too much managing both, plus I don't like coffee and I can’t cook so I don't know what I was thinking originally, but it seemed to work for quite a few years.
“I knew the coffee side of the business needed somebody to focus 100 per cent on it. I knew it had good potential and I could focus on the tarot and psychic readings, and it gave me a chance to write a book as well. Having it as essentially two separate businesses has worked.”
The Mystic Coffee Lounge provides tarot psychic medium readings but also has a number of goods for sale including crystals and tarot cards.
Kate explained exactly what it is that a tarot reading does. She said: “There are different kinds, but predominantly it looks at what is going on in your life now, what’s coming up in the future and gives guidance around situations where there might be choices and decisions to make.
She added: “The mediumship is proving life after death, letting people connect to their loved ones that have passed over and bridging that gap between the two worlds.”
Karen has been running the coffee and food side of the shop for the past year and couldn't see herself anywhere else. She said: “We are quite different and holistic, there is nowhere else that does the tarot and the coffee in the same place, not in Portsmouth anyway. With the crystals it’s quite a calming atmosphere. The amount of people that come in and say it has a very calming atmosphere in here, and I agree with that. The minute I walked in I knew this was somewhere I wanted to be.”
Alongside the atmosphere it is known for having tasty coffee, cakes, and a good selection of vegan options. It has thrived in a high street that has a number of competitors close by.
The Mystic Coffee Lounge has also built a good relationship with local businesses, ones that they have been able to call upon for an upcoming charity night that is close to Karen’s heart. She said: “I lost my mum a few weeks ago, she passed away from cancer in the Rowans Hospice. As they are struggling at the moment we have made it a bit of a mission to try and raise some money for them.
“On June 27, 10am till 3pm, we are going to have a charity day for them to try and raise as much money as possible with all profits going to the Rowans. We have a raffle and some local businesses have donated some really lovely prizes, including cash prizes, a tattoo, quite a few prizes and it’s a pound a ticket so well worth it.”
Further details on the coffee shop can be found on Kate’s website along with details of how to book readings with her.
Watch the video embedded in the article for the full interview.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.