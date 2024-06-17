Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coffee shop in Portsmouth is thriving by providing a unique service not found in other cafe’s in the area, psychic readings.

Kate May and Karen Pallett, of Mystic Coffee Lounge, are holding a charity event for the Rowans Hospice on Thursday, June 27. | Joe Williams

Kate May opened the Mystic Coffee Lounge on the High Street in Cosham six years ago. During that time it has gone from strength to strength with a host of loyal customers returning for its relaxed atmosphere and tasty coffee. However, there is one other unique feature that sets it apart, Kate also provides tarot readings and psychic medium services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a feature of the shop that has gained popularity and led to Kate hiring Karen Pallett to manage the coffee side of the business. Kate said: “We are busy, it’s a big industry, particularly in Portsmouth. I am very fortunate that I have been able to do it for many years successfully, touch wood it continues. I have a good reputation and people seem to like me, like what I do and what I say. When you love something it doesn't feel like a job anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I brought Karen in a year ago as it was becoming too much managing both, plus I don't like coffee and I can’t cook so I don't know what I was thinking originally, but it seemed to work for quite a few years.

“I knew the coffee side of the business needed somebody to focus 100 per cent on it. I knew it had good potential and I could focus on the tarot and psychic readings, and it gave me a chance to write a book as well. Having it as essentially two separate businesses has worked.”

The Mystic Coffee Lounge provides tarot psychic medium readings but also has a number of goods for sale including crystals and tarot cards.

Kate explained exactly what it is that a tarot reading does. She said: “There are different kinds, but predominantly it looks at what is going on in your life now, what’s coming up in the future and gives guidance around situations where there might be choices and decisions to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The mediumship is proving life after death, letting people connect to their loved ones that have passed over and bridging that gap between the two worlds.”

Alongside the atmosphere it is known for having tasty coffee, cakes, and a good selection of vegan options. It has thrived in a high street that has a number of competitors close by.

The Mystic Coffee Lounge has also built a good relationship with local businesses, ones that they have been able to call upon for an upcoming charity night that is close to Karen’s heart. She said: “I lost my mum a few weeks ago, she passed away from cancer in the Rowans Hospice. As they are struggling at the moment we have made it a bit of a mission to try and raise some money for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On June 27, 10am till 3pm, we are going to have a charity day for them to try and raise as much money as possible with all profits going to the Rowans. We have a raffle and some local businesses have donated some really lovely prizes, including cash prizes, a tattoo, quite a few prizes and it’s a pound a ticket so well worth it.”

Further details on the coffee shop can be found on Kate’s website along with details of how to book readings with her.