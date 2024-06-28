Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foodies will be rejoicing after a popular bakery chain has opened a new shop in Havant.

Greggs has launched a bakery at Tesco Extra in Solent Road today (June 28). The brand is bringing 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as its legendary steak bakes and other delicacies.

Shop manager Jason Gladman said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”

The Havant store, complete with an open seating area, is open between 6.30am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday. Customers can also access the store between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.