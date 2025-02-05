Readers have said the opening of a brand new bistro and tearoom will be a ‘fabulous’ addition to Wickham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodies of Wickham, located in The Square, is currently undergoing major refurbishment to transform it into a new bistro cross tearoom.

Nicola Lang (42) and her partner Mike Woods (43) are opening their cafe/bistro called Woodies in Wickham in the former Greens restaurant, mid to late March 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8682)

The new venue, which was formerly Greens restaurant, was snapped up by Nicola Lang and Mike Woods who have a vision for the site to become a welcoming ‘community hub’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola said: “It has definitely been a space we had our eye on for a while and we knew the lease was coming to an end and it was a brilliant opportunity that we managed to get it and I think before we took on the venue we had a clear mind set on what we wanted and we just feel so excited because it’s so well known.

The couple are hoping to open at the end of March and they have been tirelessly create their dream venue.

Nicola Lang (42) and her partner Mike Woods (43) are opening their cafe/bistro called Woodies in Wickham in the former Greens restaurant, mid to late March 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8684)

Nicola added: "It’s a beautiful site and you know this building, if you’re driving past and it has such a beautiful visual of the square so it was definitely something we had our eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to offer a hub for families and a place to meet, have good food and enjoy yourself – we want to be able to cater for everyone so we don’t just want to be a tearoom, we want to offer dining as well.”

The news of Woodies of Wickham opening has gone down a treat with The News readers with a number of people saying they are looking forward to paying the venue a visit.

One of our readers, Claire Childs said: “Looks amazing!! Just what the square needs.”

Wayne Littlejohn said: ”Great news, hope it goes well for both of you, can't wait to come and try it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another reader, Rachel Karta said: “Looking forward to it opening, I am sure it will be a massive hit.”

Fran Donegan said: “Really taking shape and really excited for opening!”

Lesley Preedy said: “Oh my goodness, sounds fabulous.”