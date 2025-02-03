Exciting rebrand for traditional Hayling Island business Isaac Family Butchers
Alan Rae Butchers, in Mengham Road, has been a mainstay on Hayling Island for decades and it has gone from strength to strength following a recent rebrand.
Now known as Isaac Family Butchers, the business has had a name change after its owner, Lee Isaac, who took over last year.
Lee said: “I first started here in 1999 so I was in school and I’ve worked my way up.
“It is all I’ve ever known, I started when I was in school and I never looked back - I started at the bottom and worked my way to the top.
“When the opportunity came up I thought I would give it a go - I’m going to be here for a long time so I wanted to give it a freshen up.”
The 38-year-old took over from the previous owner, Paul Denman, who still works at the butchers part time and he said it has been a fantastic year.
Lee said that although the butchers has a new name and a new look, the business will continue to offer the same high quality meat that it is known for.
Lee added: “It has been fantastic. I have had some lovely comments.
“It does feel great that I’m in charge, I can decide what I want to do and I have got great staff with me and they have all been excited for the change.”
The butchers is known for its homemade sausages and pies which ‘fly out the door’ every week.