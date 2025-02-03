Exciting rebrand for traditional Hayling Island business Isaac Family Butchers

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
A traditional butchers that has been operating for decades has undergone an exciting rebrand.

Alan Rae Butchers, in Mengham Road, has been a mainstay on Hayling Island for decades and it has gone from strength to strength following a recent rebrand.

Pictures: From left, Bert Robinson, owner Lee Isaac, Paul Denman, Lexie Harvey, Jake Page and Evie Tambling. Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-21)placeholder image
Pictures: From left, Bert Robinson, owner Lee Isaac, Paul Denman, Lexie Harvey, Jake Page and Evie Tambling. Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-21) | Chris Moorhouse

Now known as Isaac Family Butchers, the business has had a name change after its owner, Lee Isaac, who took over last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee said: “I first started here in 1999 so I was in school and I’ve worked my way up.

“It is all I’ve ever known, I started when I was in school and I never looked back - I started at the bottom and worked my way to the top.

“When the opportunity came up I thought I would give it a go - I’m going to be here for a long time so I wanted to give it a freshen up.”

The 38-year-old took over from the previous owner, Paul Denman, who still works at the butchers part time and he said it has been a fantastic year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-20)placeholder image
Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-20) | Chris Moorhouse

Lee said that although the butchers has a new name and a new look, the business will continue to offer the same high quality meat that it is known for.

Lee added: “It has been fantastic. I have had some lovely comments.

“It does feel great that I’m in charge, I can decide what I want to do and I have got great staff with me and they have all been excited for the change.”

The butchers is known for its homemade sausages and pies which ‘fly out the door’ every week.

For more information about Isaac Family Butchers, click here.

Related topics:Hayling IslandHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice