A traditional butchers that has been operating for decades has undergone an exciting rebrand.

Alan Rae Butchers, in Mengham Road, has been a mainstay on Hayling Island for decades and it has gone from strength to strength following a recent rebrand.

Pictures: From left, Bert Robinson, owner Lee Isaac, Paul Denman, Lexie Harvey, Jake Page and Evie Tambling.

Lee said: “I first started here in 1999 so I was in school and I’ve worked my way up.

“When the opportunity came up I thought I would give it a go - I’m going to be here for a long time so I wanted to give it a freshen up.”

The 38-year-old took over from the previous owner, Paul Denman, who still works at the butchers part time and he said it has been a fantastic year.

Lee said that although the butchers has a new name and a new look, the business will continue to offer the same high quality meat that it is known for.

Lee added: “It has been fantastic. I have had some lovely comments.

The butchers is known for its homemade sausages and pies which ‘fly out the door’ every week.