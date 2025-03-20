Piecaramba! opening in Southsea this weekend with a pie and mash giveaway
Piecaramba! has built a loyal following with its existing eateries in Winchester and Southampton. The owners are now hoping to build on that success with their new branch opening in Albert Road, Southsea, on Saturday March 22.
Alongside an extensive range of pies, including their specialty gluten-free options, they also serve a selection of Detroit style pizza pies. The pies are so good they impressed renowned critic, Jay Rayner, who once described them in a review as “a bloody good pie shop”.
Portsmouth is a city the that owners, Rob Litchfield and Phil Linnsen, know well and they are looking forward to becoming part of the community.
Rob said: “The city holds a very special place in our hearts; we were both born here and each lived in the city for many years.
“We can’t wait to integrate ourselves into the community and provide a fresh and unique addition to the vibrant food scene.”
There will be an opening day offer for customers with 100 free pie and mash meals being given out between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday.
Piecaramba! has over 20 pies on their menu from traditional fillings such as steak and ale, and chicken, ham and leek, to more creative ones such as its award-winning chilli beef burrito pie. There are also a number of vegan and vegetarian options.
The new eatery will be opening in 116 Albert Road at the former site of JustMustard.
Phil added: “We look forward to working with all the creative souls that make this such a special place to be.”
Piecaramba! first opened in Winchester in 2016 before opening its second branch in Southampton in 2017. More details can be found at https://www.piecaramba.co.uk/.
