Popular Wetherspoons pub in Fareham to close for £300,000 refurbishment
The Crown Inn, in West Street, will close at midnight on Sunday 1 December and is due to reopen fully on Wednesday 11 December. The pub kitchen will close at 6pm.
The Crown Inn, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in March 2009, will have a brand new carpet and new furniture installed in the customer area. Drinks dispense equipment on the bar will be replaced and upgraded, with new bar glass racks added.
A full kitchen upgrade is being undertaken, with the installation of new equipment including a new walk-in fridge-freezer. Behind the scenes, a new staff room and toilet facilities are being added.
Pub manager Lucy Dempsey said: “The £300,000 investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to the local area itself.
“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Crown Inn and also welcome the upgraded pub facilities.”
