A former Portsmouth nurse has fulfilled her dream of opening a Nigerian restaurant as she introduces the tastes of the West African nation to the city.

Magdalene Webb opened the doors of The Cala-Bar to customers in June introducing new flavours and dishes to the city. The restaurant in London Road, North End has also helped provide a focal point for the local Nigerian community who are looking for authentic and traditional dishes.

This is the first step in Magdalene’s journey in hospitality having previously worked as an anaesthetic nurse in the NHS for 10 years, including a number of years at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. She left nursing after becoming ill but during her rehab she got to to know the former owner of the restaurant who asked if she would like to take it over.

Magdalene jumped at the chance of bringing authentic Nigerian food to Portsmouth. She said: “Nigerian food is quite spicy and very well seasoned. It’s very popular and is becoming a growing cuisine around the world.”

The restaurant has received a good reception from the community with a number of dishes proving popular. Magdalene said: “Jollof is very popular and in its own league, nothing compares to it right now. It’s rice cooked in tomato sauce and slowly steamed. It can be quite spicy but we can adjust it. “We also have some more traditional dishes that are popular in the Nigerian community like nkwobi, which has taken off here. It is made from the meat of cows foot which is seasoned with spices, it takes hours to make but it is very tasty. It is presented in a dry sauce like you see in tandoori dishes.”

It is a cuisine that is not well known in Portsmouth but Magdalene has been pleased with the response so far and would encourage anyone to come in and give it a try.

She said: “There has been quite a few looks in the window and I go out, say hello and encourage them to try something. There is something on the menu for everyone, it is not just spicy food. Come in and try it. Even if you want to just come in for a drink and have a chat, everyone is welcome here.”

