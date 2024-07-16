Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fantastic Southsea Food Festival is making a return this weekend with more than 60 food and drink stalls offering some of the best food and drink producers in the region.

The free to attend festival returns on July 20 and 21 with a greater range of market stalls, hot food traders, a new Culinary Conversation stage, family entertainments and live acoustic music stage showcasing the best local talent.

The two day event takes place in the heart of Southsea, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen. Many of the restaurants in Southsea are also taking part offering advice, tasters, and treats.

Food lovers can browse, sample, and buy a wide range of foods including churros, takoyaki, ice cream, cannelloni, BBQ, condiments, local brewed beers and even Portsmouth 5-year aged rum. From local suppliers to inspiration from far flung corners of the world, there will also be plenty of options for veggies, vegans and those with gluten or dairy allergies. There is even a trader catering for dogs.

Visitors are encouraged to walk or cycle or take a bus to the event. If travelling from outside of the city, visitors are encouraged to use Portsmouth's Park and Ride service PR3, which runs to the event site.

The food festival celebrates the thriving and diverse food scene of Portsmouth & Southsea's independent restaurants, retailers, and communities. Southsea Food Festival is part of a programme of activities organised by Portsmouth City Council to support small businesses in Portsmouth.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "Southsea Food Festival continues to develop and grow. As a city, our priority is fostering a thriving local economy, and the food festival plays a vital role in that. It provides a fantastic platform for our local food and drink businesses to showcase their talents to a wide audience. It's also a brilliant day out, offering a chance to meet with many of Portsmouth's local businesses and explore incredible flavours".

For more information visit rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk