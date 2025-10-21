Portsmouth has been ranked in the top five cities across the country for pub quizzes with its strong sense of community and traditional pubs.

Friends enjoy the pub quiz at the Mary Rose pub in Portsmouth

Sweepstakes Table analysed pub quiz activity across UK cities to find where quiz culture thrives the most - with Portsmouth ranking fifth.

Brighton & Hove took the crown with 1.51 quiz pubs per 10,000 residents, followed by Bristol and Salisbury. London hosts the most quiz events overall with 415 weekly quizzes, though smaller cities showed stronger per-capita participation.

Rounding out the top five, Portsmouth offers 12 weekly quiz events with 0.62 quiz pubs per 10,000 residents for its 194,150 population. London ranked eighth and Southampton ninth in the list.

The survey said of Portsmouth’s strong interest in pub quizzes: “This historic naval city's strong sense of community and abundance of traditional pubs create ideal conditions for quiz culture.

“Portsmouth's waterfront location and maritime heritage often inspire locally themed questions, adding unique flavour to the standard quiz format. The city's mix of students, military personnel, and long-term residents ensures diverse teams and lively competition.”

The survey added: “Pub quizzes represent more than just trivia nights. They're a cornerstone of British social life. Whether you're a seasoned quizzer with a regular team or someone who occasionally tags along for the banter, these evenings offer the perfect blend of friendly rivalry and local atmosphere.

“To help quiz enthusiasts find their ideal destination, Sweepstakes Table analysed pub quiz activity across major UK cities. The study examined average weekly quiz events and calculated quiz availability per 10,000 residents, creating a composite score that balances both absolute activity and population-adjusted participation. This approach reveals which cities truly embrace quiz culture, regardless of their size.”

