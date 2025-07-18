Portsmouth Vegan Festival makes glorious return with over 60 stalls celebrating all things plant-based
The highly anticipated Vegan Festival, which will take place at Mountbatten Centre on Saturday, September 20, is preparing to welcome a whole host of innovative stalls.
Following the success from its previous years, the festival is set to be bigger and better, with something for everyone to get stuck into - regardless of whether you’re vegan or not.
Victoria Bryceson, festival organiser and founder of Vegan Events UK, said: “Discover the future of food at Portsmouth Vegan Festival.
“Here’s what you can expect. A wide range of vegan stalls, including world food caterers, amazing vegan cakes, fresh juices and smoothies, healthy treats, skincare and beauty products, ethical clothing and much more.”
Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission which is a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. A stall will also be showcasing Bo’s Book, a vegan cook book that features simple recipes, which will be raising money for Miracle’s Mission through profits made at the event.
The festival will take place between 10.30am and 4pm with standard tickets costing £5 or £15 for VIP tickets, which include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.