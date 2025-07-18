A vegan extravaganza, featuring 60 ‘fantastic stalls’, will be making its return to the city for yet another year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated Vegan Festival, which will take place at Mountbatten Centre on Saturday, September 20, is preparing to welcome a whole host of innovative stalls.

Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2024 drew in hundreds of people who were greeted with a range of vegan stalls and businesses. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Following the success from its previous years, the festival is set to be bigger and better, with something for everyone to get stuck into - regardless of whether you’re vegan or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Bryceson, festival organiser and founder of Vegan Events UK, said: “Discover the future of food at Portsmouth Vegan Festival.

“Here’s what you can expect. A wide range of vegan stalls, including world food caterers, amazing vegan cakes, fresh juices and smoothies, healthy treats, skincare and beauty products, ethical clothing and much more.”

Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2024 drew in hundreds of people who were greeted with a range of vegan stalls and businesses. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission which is a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. A stall will also be showcasing Bo’s Book, a vegan cook book that features simple recipes, which will be raising money for Miracle’s Mission through profits made at the event.

The festival will take place between 10.30am and 4pm with standard tickets costing £5 or £15 for VIP tickets, which include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.